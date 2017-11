HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe is a “source of instability”, has shown disrespect for the rule of law and is to blame for an unprecedented economic tailspin over the past 15 years, his ruling party said in a draft impeachment motion on Monday.

People watch as Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses the nation on television, at a bar in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The ZANU-PF party said it would discuss the 93-year-old leader’s impeachment on Monday, after a noon deadline expired for him to resign after nearly four decades in power.