Zimbabwe's Mugabe has drafted resignation letter, CNN says
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 8:19 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe has drafted resignation letter, CNN says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has agreed to stand down and his resignation letter has been drafted, CNN said on Monday, citing a source familiar with his negotiations with the generals who seized power in Harare last week.

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe November 19, 2017. ZIMPAPERS IMAGES/Joseph Nyadzayo/Handout via REUTERS

Under the terms of the deal, Mugabe and his wife Grace would be granted full immunity, CNN said. Two senior government sources told Reuters late on Sunday that Mugabe had agreed to resign but did not know details of his departure.

Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
