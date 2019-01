Zimbabwean activist pastor Evan Mawarire is escorted by detectives as he arrives at the Harare Magistrates courts in Harare, Zimbabwe, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean activist pastor Evan Mawarire will spend more time in detention after a court on Wednesday postponed his bail hearing because state prosecutors were not ready to proceed with the case.

Mawarire is among hundreds of civilians who face public order charges following last week’s violent protests over fuel price hikes. He denies the charges.