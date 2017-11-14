FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soldiers, APCs seen on major road on outskirts of Zimbabwe capital - Reuters witness
November 14, 2017 / 9:26 PM / in 9 hours

Soldiers, APCs seen on major road on outskirts of Zimbabwe capital - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Two armoured personnel carriers were positioned on the outskirts of Zimbabwe’s capital late on Tuesday and soldiers were directing traffic, a Reuters witness said, a day after the head of the army threatened to intervene in politics.

The soldiers deployed on Harare Drive, a major thoroughfare, ordered passing cars to keep their windows up and not ask questions.

“Don’t try anything funny, just go,” one soldier said to a Reuters reporter.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Gareth Jones

