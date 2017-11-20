FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe broadcaster on stand-by for address by military: ZBC workers
November 20, 2017 / 2:10 PM / a day ago

Zimbabwe broadcaster on stand-by for address by military: ZBC workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster ZBC was on Monday put on stand-by for an expected address by the military, a day after President Robert Mugabe failed to announce his resignation to an expectant nation, workers at the broadcaster said.

The military seized power last week saying this was meant to arrest “criminal elements” around the president and on Sunday the ruling ZANU-PF party re-called Mugabe from his position as president and first secretary.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

