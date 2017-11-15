FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe military says it is not taking over government - BBC
November 15, 2017 / 3:11 AM / a day ago

Zimbabwe military says it is not taking over government - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s military action was not a takeover of the government and was meant to “target criminals”, the BBC reported on Wednesday, citing the country’s national broadcaster.

The military read out a statement on ZBC in which it said President Robert Mugabe was safe, the BBC reported.

Zimbabwe's envoy to South Africa, Isaac Moyo, also dismissed talks of a coup, saying the government was "intact", the BBC said. bbc.in/2iX3Kls

Soldiers were deployed across capital Harare and seized the state broadcaster on Wednesday after 93-year-old Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party accused the head of the military of treason, prompting frenzied speculation of a coup. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

