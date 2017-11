HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was fired as leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party on Sunday and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he sacked this month, sources at a special ZANU-PF meeting to decide Mugabe’s fate told Reuters.

Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (C) greets other delegates attending an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

“He has been expelled,” one of delegates told Reuters. “Mnangagwa is our new leader.” Three other delegates confirmed Mugabe’s dismissal.