Zimbabwe's Mugabe meets South African envoys at state house - state newspaper
November 16, 2017 / 5:08 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Zimbabwe's Mugabe meets South African envoys at state house - state newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, two cabinet ministers and the head of the military met South African envoys on Thursday in his office, a day after the military seized power, the state Herald newspaper said.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on during a rally marking Zimbabwe's 32nd independence anniversary celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Photos on the Herald’s website showed Mugabe, General Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi speaking with South African officials alongside Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori.

The South African officials in the photos included Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

Reporting by MacDonald dzirutwe; Writing by James Macharia

