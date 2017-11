HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader said on Monday President Robert Mugabe’s refusal to resign had dampened people’s spirits and called for an inclusive political process in the aftermath of a military intervention last week.

Locals read newspapers displayed on a pavement in Harare, Zimbabwe November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Morgan Tsvangirai said there should be an all-stakeholders meeting to chart the country’s future and that the next elections due next year should be supervised by the international community.