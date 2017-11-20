FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's opposition to decide on Mugabe impeachment Tuesday: chief whip
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 2:15 PM / a day ago

Zimbabwe's opposition to decide on Mugabe impeachment Tuesday: chief whip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Lawmakers from Zimbabwe’s main opposition party MDC will hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to join their ruling party rivals to impeach 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe, the minority chief whip said.

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down gather outside the Zimbabwe Tourist Information Centre in central London, Britain November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Although Mugabe’s ZANU-PF has the required two-thirds membership to remove Mugabe, participation by the opposition could give a boost to a process that was started by the military’s intervention last week.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia

