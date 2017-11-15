FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's War Vets call for Western re-engagement after military seizes power
November 15, 2017 / 5:46 AM / in a day

Zimbabwe's War Vets call for Western re-engagement after military seizes power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The leader of Zimbabwe’s influential liberation war veterans called on Wednesday for South Africa, southern Africa and the West to re-engage with Zimbabwe after the military seized power from 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Chris Mutsvangwa hailed the military’s overnight move as the “correction of a state that was careening off a cliff” and said the military administration would usher in a “better business environment” after years of disinvestment and economic decline.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock

