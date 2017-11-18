FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's ruling party to fire Mugabe on Sunday - sources
November 18, 2017

Zimbabwe's ruling party to fire Mugabe on Sunday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party will hold a special central committee meeting on Sunday morning to dismiss 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe as its leader, two ZANU-PF sources said on Saturday.

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The meeting, which is scheduled to start at 1030 am (0830 GMT) will also reinstate ousted vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and remove Mugabe’s wife, Grace, from the leadership of the ZANU-PF Women’s League.

Reporting by Ed Cropley and MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
