South Africa's Zuma congratulates Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa on swearing-in
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 10:23 AM / a day ago

South Africa's Zuma congratulates Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa on swearing-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African President Jacob Zuma congratulated Emmerson Mnangagwa as he was sworn in as Zimbabwean president on Friday and said he hoped Mnangagwa would steer his country successfully through the transition from Robert Mugabe’s rule.

South African President Jacob Zuma (R) shakes hands with Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa in Pretoria, South Africa November 22, 2017. Ntswe Mokoena/Courtesy of GCIS/Handout via REUTERS

Zuma’s comments were the first he has made in public since Mnangagwa emerged as the new leader of Zimbabwe following a military intervention against Mugabe.

He made them at talks with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in South Africa’s capital Pretoria. Lourenco was paying a state visit to South Africa that had been previously scheduled. The two leaders did not attend Mnangagwa’s inauguration in Harare.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
