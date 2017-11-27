Former Zimbabwe finance minister Chombo to be held in custody until trial

HARARE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ousted Zimbabwe finance minister Ignatius Chombo, charged with three counts of corruption in offences that allegedly took place more than a decade ago, was denied bail on Monday and will be detained in custody until his case is heard on Dec 8.

Chombo faces charges including trying to defraud the central bank. He was among those detained by the military when it seized power before Robert Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)