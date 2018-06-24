FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Zimbabwe police says 49 people injured in Saturday's blast at president's rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe police said on Sunday 49 people were injured in the explosion at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s a political rally on Saturday, with the number expected to change.

Medics attend to people injured in an explosion during a rally by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe June 23, 2018. Tafadzwa Ufumeli/via REUTERS

“We expect the number to rise as some victims might come forward during the course of the day,” national police spokeswoman Charity Charamba told journalists.

She said “comprehensive investigations” were underway at Bulawayo’s White City stadium where the incidence occurred.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Toby Chopra

