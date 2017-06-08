FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa suspends Zimbabwe chicken imports after bird flu outbreak

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa said on Thursday it was suspending all trade in birds and chicken products from neighbouring Zimbabwe after it reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a commercial poultry farm.

"We have heightened inspections of all consignments, including all private and public vehicles at all our ports of entry, especially in and out of Zimbabwe," South Africa's department of agriculture said in a statement.  

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Jason Neely

