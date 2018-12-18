World News
December 18, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zimbabwe inquiry finds use of live bullets to stop election violence unjustified

1 Min Read

HARARE (Reuters) - The use of live bullets by the military to quell Zimbabwe’s post-election violence in August was “disproportionate and unjustified” President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday, reading from a report presented by a team investigating the clashes.

The violence erupted after Mnangagwa was declared the first elected head of state since Robert Mugabe’s removal from power, left six people dead and dozens injured.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.