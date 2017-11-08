FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's axed VP is safe, travelling to South Africa - ally
November 8, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in 14 hours

Zimbabwe's axed VP is safe, travelling to South Africa - ally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was fired by President Robert Mugabe this week, is safe and will travel to South Africa “very soon”, the head of the war veterans Chris Mutsvangwa said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Zimbabwe Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa listens as President Robert Mugabe delivers his state of the nation address to the country's parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

Mnangagwa’s removal on Monday was a boost for Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who has been a vocal critic of the former vice president and is seen as a potential successor to her husband.

Mutsvangwa, a close ally of Mnangagwa, told reporters in Johannesburg that Grace was behind the purge of Mnangagwa and his allies.

Reporting by Ed Cropley; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia

