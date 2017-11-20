FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zions Bancorp files petition to lose 'systemically important' tag
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 1:20 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Zions Bancorp files petition to lose 'systemically important' tag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp on Monday said it would file a petition with the Financial Stability Oversight Council to challenge its “systemically important” status, a label that triggers heightened oversight, and forces banks to hold more capital.

The "systemically important" designation, better known as "too big to fail", is given by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) to companies whose failure it considers can pose a threat to the global financial system. (reut.rs/2zWQzsE)

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.