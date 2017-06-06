Zodiac replaces boss of 10 years

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Zodiac Aerospace said on Tuesday it had appointed Yann Delabriere as chairman of its executive board a fortnight after it accepted a 15 percent cut in a takeover offer from aero engine maker Safran to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.

Delabriere, 66, outgoing president of car parts maker Faurecia, will take his position on June 16, the French group said on Tuesday.

He will replace Olivier Zarrouati, who has held the top job at Zodiac since 2007, but who offered his resignation in April after the latest in a series of profit warnings.

Zodiac had asked Zarrouati to stay on for a time to help push through the deal.