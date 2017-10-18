FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ZTE Corp says preliminary 9-mth profit up 36.6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Markets Weekahead
Excess liquidity creating room for more speculation
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
Catalonia crisis
Spain to trigger suspension of autonomy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 18, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 4 days ago

ZTE Corp says preliminary 9-mth profit up 36.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp said on Wednesday preliminary 9-month net profit rose 36.6 percent to 3.9 billion yuan ($589 million), boosted by higher revenue and a stake sale in its smartphone unit.

ZTE said it gained 426 million yuan from selling a 10.1 percent stake in Nubia Technology Ltd, while it got an income of 1.75 billion yuan from the remaining 49.9 percent investment in the smartphone maker.

Growth in revenue from its carriers’ network and consumer business also pushed profit higher, the telecommunications equipment maker said in an exchange filing.

ZTE also said it expects 2017 net profit to be between 4.3 billion yuan and 4.8 billion yuan, from a loss of 2.36 billion yuan last year, on higher revenue and a one-off factor.

ZTE posted a loss for 2016 after it settled a sanctions case with U.S. regulators for violating U.S. export restrictions to Iran and North Korea, by paying a penalty of $892 million.

$1 = 6.6199 Chinese yuan Reporting by Sijia Jiang and Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.