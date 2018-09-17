Driver at Chinese delivery firm ZTO arrested for attempted rape

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese delivery service ZTO Express said on Monday it would fully cooperate with authorities after one of its delivery drivers was arrested for attempted rape in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou.

The case comes weeks after China’s largest ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing was embroiled in a scandal after one of its drivers raped and killed a customer, and further highlights the challenges of regulating the so-called gig economy.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc’s statement came after police from Wenzhou’s Lucheng district said on their official microblog on Saturday they had found the 23-year-old suspect late on Friday.

The suspect confessed to the attempted rape following his arrest, the police and the company said.

“We will continue to actively cooperate with the police and legal authorities,” ZTO Express said on its Twitter-like weibo account.

“The case has hurt the victim and the family and reflects badly on the industry and society.”

China’s express delivery industry has been expanding rapidly over the past years alongside a boom in online shopping. In October 2016, ZTO Express raised $1.41 billion from its initial public offering in New York.