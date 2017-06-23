FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Austria's Zumtobel full-year net profit tops expectations
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 23, 2017 / 6:01 AM / 2 months ago

Austria's Zumtobel full-year net profit tops expectations

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 23 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel on Friday reported a full-year net profit above expectations, helped by cost reductions and the introduction of new products with higher profit margins.

Net profit more than doubled to 25.2 million euros ($28.14 million) in the 2016/17 financial year which ended March 31, beating analyst forecast of 21.6 million euros, the group said in a statement.

Revenue fell 3.9 percent to 1.30 billion euros, mainly due to the devaluation of the British pound. Adjusted for currency effects revenue decreased 1 percent.

$1 = 0.8957 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.