March 6, 2018 / 6:40 AM / 2 days ago

Lighting group Zumtobel Q3 loss higher than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 6 (Reuters) - Austrian lighting group Zumtobel reported an operating loss of 2.2 million euros ($2.7 million) for its third quarter, higher than expected, due to a further decline at its operations in Britain, increased price pressure in the industry and internal problems.

Revenues fell 7.3 percent to 283.7 million euros, the group said on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected a third quarter loss before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0.7 million euros on revenues of 275 million euros. ($1 = 0.8100 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Arno Schuetze)

