Zurich CEO plays down prospect of M&A to gain more customers
November 15, 2017 / 5:12 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Zurich CEO plays down prospect of M&A to gain more customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Chief Executive Mario Greco on Wednesday played down the chances that the Swiss insurer will buy rivals to gain new customers and said the company sees “lots of organic opportunities”.

“Buying today companies for acquiring the customer franchise which might be not stable wouldn’t make a lot of sense,” Greco said at an investor day.

“Look at the transactions that we’ve made recently. Either we acquired special product services... or we acquired distribution.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Adrian Croft)

