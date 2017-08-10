Zurich Insurance Q2 profit beats forecasts

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance on Thursday posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net earnings as the group made strides in enacting a turnaround plan set out last year.

The Swiss insurer’s net profit for April through June rose to $896 million, beating the average estimate of $790 million in a Reuters analyst poll.

“I am very pleased to report results that show what dedicated people can accomplish in a relatively short time,” Chief Executive Mario Greco said in a statement. “Based on that performance, we are confident that we will maintain this positive momentum, which positions us well to improve our shareholders’ returns and drive sustainable dividend growth.” (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)