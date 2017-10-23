Edition:
ALL / BDT
0.6452
Data as of07:25 IST
Day High
0.6472
Day Low
0.6447
Bid
0.6452
Offer
0.6436
Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1739 1.1777 1.1734 -0.39% 1.1739 1.1741
GBP/USD 1.3199 1.3226 1.3159 +0.09% 1.3199 1.3202
USD/JPY 113.72 114.09 113.61 +0.19% 113.72 113.75
USD/CHF 0.98610 0.98810 0.98320 +0.20% 0.98610 0.98650
USD/CAD 1.2648 1.2660 1.2613 +0.19% 1.2648 1.2652
AUD/USD 0.78010 0.78340 0.77970 -0.22% 0.78010 0.78030

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.324 -0.28%
USD/INR 65.018 -0.02%
GBP/INR 85.817 +0.07%
Gold 1,278.60 +1.20 +0.09%
Oil 51.95 +0.11 +0.21%
Corn 351.25 +6.75 +1.96%
