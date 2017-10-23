Edition:
BGN / IDR
7,224.2998
Data as of20:02 IST
Day High
7,255.6499
Day Low
7,210.6001
Bid
7,224.2998
Offer
7,228.2002
Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1736 1.1777 1.1726 -0.42% 1.1736 1.1740
GBP/USD 1.3197 1.3226 1.3159 +0.08% 1.3197 1.3198
USD/JPY 113.71 114.09 113.61 +0.19% 113.71 113.73
USD/CHF 0.98630 0.98810 0.98320 +0.22% 0.98630 0.98650
USD/CAD 1.2641 1.2660 1.2613 +0.13% 1.2641 1.2645
AUD/USD 0.78020 0.78340 0.77970 -0.20% 0.78020 0.78040

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.305 -0.31%
USD/INR 65.018 -0.02%
GBP/INR 85.804 +0.06%
Gold 1,278.60 +1.20 +0.09%
Oil 51.90 +0.06 +0.12%
Corn 351.00 +6.50 +1.89%
