BGN / NOK
4.8176
Data as of23:20 IST
Day High
4.8480
Day Low
4.8065
Bid
4.8176
Offer
4.8198
Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1740 1.1777 1.1734 -0.38% 1.1740 1.1741
GBP/USD 1.3207 1.3226 1.3159 +0.15% 1.3207 1.3209
USD/JPY 113.74 114.09 113.61 +0.21% 113.74 113.75
USD/CHF 0.98620 0.98810 0.98320 +0.21% 0.98620 0.98630
USD/CAD 1.2650 1.2660 1.2613 +0.21% 1.2650 1.2654
AUD/USD 0.77980 0.78340 0.77970 -0.26% 0.77980 0.78020

