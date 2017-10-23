Edition:
BOB / ARS
2.1687
Data as of01:02 IST
Day High
--
Day Low
--
Bid
2.1687
Offer
2.1281
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1755 1.1756 1.1742 +0.07% 1.1755 1.1757
GBP/USD 1.3202 1.3205 1.3193 +0.05% 1.3202 1.3204
USD/JPY 113.37 113.49 113.31 -0.04% 113.37 113.38
USD/CHF 0.98470 0.98550 0.98440 -0.01% 0.98470 0.98490
USD/CAD 1.2637 1.2650 1.2637 -0.10% 1.2637 1.2638
AUD/USD 0.78100 0.78140 0.78060 +0.06% 0.78100 0.78130

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 -- --%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -- --%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.428 +0.07%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.843 +0.05%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.93 +0.03 +0.06%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
