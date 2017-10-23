Edition:
CNY / COP
434.9500
Data as of14:09 IST
Day High
437.0700
Day Low
434.7500
Bid
434.9500
Offer
435.1300
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1756 1.1756 1.1742 +0.08% 1.1756 1.1758
GBP/USD 1.3203 1.3205 1.3193 +0.05% 1.3203 1.3207
USD/JPY 113.34 113.49 113.31 -0.07% 113.34 113.35
USD/CHF 0.98430 0.98550 0.98430 -0.05% 0.98430 0.98450
USD/CAD 1.2635 1.2650 1.2635 -0.12% 1.2635 1.2636
AUD/USD 0.78120 0.78140 0.78060 +0.09% 0.78120 0.78140

Market Indices

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,663.46 -33.19 -0.15%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -- --%
EUR/INR 76.435 +0.08%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.843 +0.05%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.94 +0.04 +0.08%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
