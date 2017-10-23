Edition:
EUR / USD
1.1748
Data as of03:19 IST
Day High
1.1753
Day Low
1.1747
Bid
1.1748
Offer
1.1749
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1748 1.1753 1.1747 +0.01% 1.1748 1.1749
GBP/USD 1.3196 1.3200 1.3193 +0.00% 1.3196 1.3198
USD/JPY 113.45 113.45 113.43 +0.03% 113.45 113.5
USD/CHF 0.98490 0.98550 0.98490 +0.01% 0.98490 0.98520
USD/CAD 1.2642 1.2650 1.2645 -0.06% 1.2642 1.2646
AUD/USD 0.78050 0.78080 0.78050 +0.00% 0.78050 0.78080

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 -- --%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.383 +0.01%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.797 +0.00%
Gold 1,279.60 +2.20 +0.17%
Oil 51.86 +0.02 +0.04%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
