INR / CAD
0.0194
Data as of03:39 IST
Day High
0.0195
Day Low
0.0194
Bid
0.0194
Offer
0.0195
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1747 1.1753 1.1747 +0.00% 1.1747 1.1751
GBP/USD 1.3196 1.3200 1.3193 +0.00% 1.3196 1.3200
USD/JPY 113.47 113.49 113.43 +0.04% 113.47 113.49
USD/CHF 0.98510 0.98550 0.98500 +0.03% 0.98510 0.98540
USD/CAD 1.2644 1.2650 1.2644 -0.05% 1.2644 1.2649
AUD/USD 0.78070 0.78090 0.78060 +0.03% 0.78070 0.78080

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 -- --%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.376 +0.00%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.797 +0.00%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.87 -0.03 -0.06%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
