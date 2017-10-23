Currencies Quote
Exchange Rate
INR / USD
0.0154
Data as of 17:01 IST
Day High
0.0154
Day Low
0.0154
Bid
0.0154
Offer
0.0154
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|EUR/USD
|1.1748
|1.1777
|1.1726
|-0.31%
|1.1748
|1.1752
|GBP/USD
|1.3196
|1.3226
|1.3159
|+0.07%
|1.3196
|1.3198
|USD/JPY
|113.35
|114.09
|113.25
|-0.13%
|113.35
|113.37
|USD/CHF
|0.98530
|0.98810
|0.98320
|+0.12%
|0.98530
|0.98550
|USD/CAD
|1.2645
|1.2660
|1.2613
|+0.17%
|1.2645
|1.2649
|AUD/USD
|0.78070
|0.78340
|0.77970
|-0.14%
|0.78070
|0.78080
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,273.96
|-54.67
|-0.23%
|S&P 500
|2,564.98
|-10.23
|-0.40%
|NASDAQ
|6,586.83
|-42.23
|-0.64%
|TR US Index
|228.50
|-0.99
|-0.43%
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.41
|-0.69
|-0.37%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.49%
|Basic Materials
|+0.29%
|Industrials
|-0.14%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.31%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.11%
|Financials
|-0.24%
|Healthcare
|-0.25%
|Technology
|-0.23%
|Telecoms
|-0.34%
|Utilities
|+0.17%
- FOREX-Dollar hits three-month peak vs yen after Abe party's win
- FOREX-Dollar hits three-month high vs yen after Abe party's win
- FOREX-Dollar hits three-month high vs yen on Abenomics triumph
- FOREX-Dollar hits 3-month high vs yen on Abe election victory
- FOREX-Dollar climbs to 3-mth high against yen on Abe election win
- As Tillerson heads to Pakistan, Islamabad wary of deepening U.S.-India ties
- India names ex-IB chief to hold talks aimed at defusing Kashmir tension
- India mobile carriers rally on hopes for easier competition after Jio price rise
- Rohingyas must go home but to safety, Bangladesh says
- Hindustan Zinc second-quarter profit rises 34 percent
- Japan's Abe to push pacifist constitution reform after strong election win |
- Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts
- Philippines declares battle with Islamist rebels over in Marawi City
- Islamic State killed more than 60, dozens missing in Syrian town: governor
- Cricket: Opener Vijay back in India squad for Sri Lanka tests
- Solar costs to fall further, powering global demand - Irena
- China says jobless rate lowest in years, but challenges persist
- RBI says linking Aadhaar number to bank accounts mandatory
- China says needs to create jobs for 15 million people every year
- Analysis: Women the mystery ingredient in Australia's jobs feast