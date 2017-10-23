Edition:
INR / ZAR
0.2053
Data as of09:19 IST
Day High
0.2058
Day Low
0.2053
Bid
0.2053
Offer
0.2056
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1758 1.1758 1.1742 +0.09% 1.1758 1.1759
GBP/USD 1.3205 1.3207 1.3193 +0.07% 1.3205 1.3207
USD/JPY 113.37 113.49 113.31 -0.04% 113.37 113.39
USD/CHF 0.98430 0.98550 0.98440 -0.05% 0.98430 0.98470
USD/CAD 1.2630 1.2650 1.2629 -0.16% 1.2630 1.2631
AUD/USD 0.78130 0.78140 0.78060 +0.10% 0.78130 0.78150

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,693.28 -3.37 -0.02%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -- --%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.448 +0.09%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.849 +0.06%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.94 +0.04 +0.08%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
