ISK / AED
0.0328
Data as of01:10 IST
Day High
0.0330
Day Low
0.0328
Bid
0.0328
Offer
0.0329
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1730 1.1777 1.1726 -0.47% 1.1730 1.1734
GBP/USD 1.3197 1.3226 1.3159 +0.08% 1.3197 1.3198
USD/JPY 113.73 114.09 113.61 +0.20% 113.73 113.76
USD/CHF 0.98670 0.98810 0.98320 +0.26% 0.98670 0.98710
USD/CAD 1.2650 1.2660 1.2613 +0.21% 1.2650 1.2651
AUD/USD 0.77980 0.78340 0.77970 -0.26% 0.77980 0.78000

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.266 -0.36%
USD/INR 65.018 -0.02%
GBP/INR 85.804 +0.06%
Gold 1,278.60 +1.20 +0.09%
Oil 51.91 +0.07 +0.14%
Corn 351.00 +6.50 +1.89%
