JPY / INR
5.7173
Data as of22:39 IST
Day High
5.7231
Day Low
5.7016
Bid
5.7173
Offer
5.7192
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
Currency Table
|Currency
|Last
|Day High
|Day Low
|% Change
|Bid
|Ask
|EUR/USD
|1.1743
|1.1777
|1.1734
|-0.36%
|1.1743
|1.1744
|GBP/USD
|1.3210
|1.3226
|1.3159
|+0.17%
|1.3210
|1.3214
|USD/JPY
|113.70
|114.09
|113.61
|+0.18%
|113.70
|113.72
|USD/CHF
|0.98620
|0.98810
|0.98320
|+0.21%
|0.98620
|0.98630
|USD/CAD
|1.2647
|1.2660
|1.2613
|+0.18%
|1.2647
|1.2648
|AUD/USD
|0.78030
|0.78340
|0.77970
|-0.19%
|0.78030
|0.78050
|Sensex
|32,506.72
|+ 116.76
|+0.36%
|Nikkei
|21,696.65
|+ 239.01
|+1.11%
|Hang Seng
|28,305.88
|-181.36
|-0.64%
|DOW
|23,339.69
|+ 11.06
|+0.05%
|S&P 500
|2,573.60
|-1.61
|-0.06%
|NASDAQ
|6,620.06
|-8.99
|-0.14%
|TR US Index
|229.26
|-0.23
|-0.10%
|FTSE 100
|7,524.45
|+ 1.22
|+0.02%
|DAX
|13,003.14
|+ 11.86
|+0.09%
|CAC 40
|5,386.81
|+ 14.43
|+0.27%
|TR Europe
|184.51
|-0.59
|-0.32%
|Energy
|-0.28%
|Basic Materials
|+0.45%
|Industrials
|-0.01%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.00%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.06%
|Financials
|-0.12%
|Healthcare
|+0.17%
|Technology
|+0.23%
|Telecoms
|-0.14%
|Utilities
|+0.02%
