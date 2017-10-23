Edition:
India

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

JPY / INR
5.7173
Data as of22:39 IST
Day High
5.7231
Day Low
5.7016
Bid
5.7173
Offer
5.7192
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1743 1.1777 1.1734 -0.36% 1.1743 1.1744
GBP/USD 1.3210 1.3226 1.3159 +0.17% 1.3210 1.3214
USD/JPY 113.70 114.09 113.61 +0.18% 113.70 113.72
USD/CHF 0.98620 0.98810 0.98320 +0.21% 0.98620 0.98630
USD/CAD 1.2647 1.2660 1.2613 +0.18% 1.2647 1.2648
AUD/USD 0.78030 0.78340 0.77970 -0.19% 0.78030 0.78050

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.350 -0.25%
USD/INR 65.018 -0.02%
GBP/INR 85.888 +0.16%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,278.80 +1.40 +0.11%
Oil 51.90 +0.06 +0.12%
Corn 351.00 +6.50 +1.89%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Currency

» More Currency News

European Currencies

» More European Currencies News

Asian Currencies

» More Asian Currencies News

Economic News

» More Economic News