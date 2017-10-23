Edition:
India

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

MXN / BGN
0.0944
Data as of11:09 IST
Day High
0.0945
Day Low
0.0942
Bid
0.0944
Offer
0.0946
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1757 1.1760 1.1742 +0.09% 1.1757 1.1760
GBP/USD 1.3207 1.3207 1.3193 +0.08% 1.3207 1.3211
USD/JPY 113.32 113.49 113.27 -0.09% 113.32 113.34
USD/CHF 0.98430 0.98550 0.98420 -0.05% 0.98430 0.98470
USD/CAD 1.2630 1.2650 1.2629 -0.16% 1.2630 1.2634
AUD/USD 0.78160 0.78160 0.78060 +0.14% 0.78160 0.78180

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,695.59 -1.06 -0.00%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -- --%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.441 +0.09%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.869 +0.08%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.95 +0.05 +0.10%
Corn 352.25 +1.00 +0.28%
