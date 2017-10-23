Edition:
India

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

MXN / JPY
5.9981
Data as of10:50 IST
Day High
6.0050
Day Low
5.9802
Bid
5.9981
Offer
6.0045
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1748 1.1753 1.1747 +0.01% 1.1748 1.1751
GBP/USD 1.3200 1.3200 1.3193 +0.03% 1.3200 1.3203
USD/JPY 113.48 113.49 113.43 +0.05% 113.48 113.49
USD/CHF 0.98510 0.98550 0.98500 +0.03% 0.98510 0.98520
USD/CAD 1.2639 1.2650 1.2643 -0.09% 1.2639 1.2644
AUD/USD 0.78090 0.78100 0.78060 +0.05% 0.78090 0.78120

Market Indices

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 -- --%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.383 +0.01%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.823 +0.03%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.92 +0.02 +0.04%
Corn 351.25 +0.00 +0.00%
