NZD / ILS
2.7218
Data as of15:48 IST
Day High
2.7240
Day Low
2.7104
Bid
2.7218
Offer
2.7240
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1748 1.1777 1.1726 -0.31% 1.1748 1.1752
GBP/USD 1.3203 1.3226 1.3159 +0.12% 1.3203 1.3205
USD/JPY 113.43 114.09 113.43 -0.06% 113.43 113.46
USD/CHF 0.98490 0.98810 0.98320 +0.08% 0.98490 0.98530
USD/CAD 1.2642 1.2660 1.2613 +0.14% 1.2642 1.2646
AUD/USD 0.78060 0.78340 0.77970 -0.15% 0.78060 0.78080

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.383 -0.21%
USD/INR 65.018 -0.02%
GBP/INR 85.843 +0.10%
Gold 1,278.60 +1.20 +0.09%
Oil 51.87 +0.03 +0.06%
Corn 351.00 +6.50 +1.89%
