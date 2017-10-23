Edition:
PKR / BHD
0.0036
Data as of14:18 IST
Day High
0.0036
Day Low
0.0036
Bid
0.0036
Offer
0.0036
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1759 1.1762 1.1742 +0.10% 1.1759 1.1761
GBP/USD 1.3207 1.3211 1.3193 +0.08% 1.3207 1.3211
USD/JPY 113.27 113.49 113.27 -0.13% 113.27 113.32
USD/CHF 0.98420 0.98550 0.98410 -0.06% 0.98420 0.98460
USD/CAD 1.2630 1.2650 1.2629 -0.16% 1.2630 1.2634
AUD/USD 0.78180 0.78180 0.78060 +0.17% 0.78180 0.78190

Market Indices

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,681.24 -15.41 -0.07%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -- --%
Currencies

EUR/INR 76.454 +0.10%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.895 +0.11%
Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.94 +0.04 +0.08%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
