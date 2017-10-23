Edition:
THB / HUF
7.9615
Data as of03:00 IST
Day High
7.9615
Day Low
7.9615
Bid
7.9615
Offer
8.0060
Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1759 1.1762 1.1742 +0.10% 1.1759 1.1760
GBP/USD 1.3211 1.3212 1.3193 +0.11% 1.3211 1.3214
USD/JPY 113.34 113.49 113.27 -0.07% 113.34 113.37
USD/CHF 0.98450 0.98550 0.98410 -0.03% 0.98450 0.98490
USD/CAD 1.2629 1.2650 1.2627 -0.17% 1.2629 1.2630
AUD/USD 0.78150 0.78190 0.78060 +0.13% 0.78150 0.78170

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,685.36 -11.29 -0.05%
Hang Seng 28,232.62 -73.26 -0.26%
EUR/INR 76.454 +0.10%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.895 +0.11%
Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
