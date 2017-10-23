Edition:
India

Currencies Quote

Exchange Rate

UAH / MXN
0.7427
Data as of22:31 IST
Day High
0.7483
Day Low
0.7379
Bid
0.7427
Offer
0.7435
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Converter

* From and To currency are the same
* Amount Entered Is Invalid

Currencies Chart

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1756 1.1762 1.1742 +0.08% 1.1756 1.1760
GBP/USD 1.3210 1.3212 1.3193 +0.11% 1.3210 1.3213
USD/JPY 113.36 113.49 113.27 -0.05% 113.36 113.38
USD/CHF 0.98450 0.98550 0.98410 -0.03% 0.98450 0.98500
USD/CAD 1.2630 1.2650 1.2627 -0.16% 1.2630 1.2635
AUD/USD 0.78130 0.78190 0.78060 +0.10% 0.78130 0.78150

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,706.54 + 9.89 +0.05%
Hang Seng 28,225.91 -79.97 -0.28%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.435 +0.08%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.895 +0.11%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,277.70 +0.00 +0.00%
Oil 51.88 -0.02 -0.04%
Corn 352.00 +0.75 +0.21%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Currency

» More Currency News

European Currencies

» More European Currencies News

Asian Currencies

» More Asian Currencies News

Economic News

» More Economic News