USD / CAD
1.2643
Data as of02:39 IST
Day High
1.2643
Day Low
1.2643
Bid
1.2643
Offer
1.2647
All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Currency Table

Currency Last Day High Day Low % Change Bid Ask
EUR/USD 1.1746 1.1746 1.1746 -0.01% 1.1746 1.1750
GBP/USD 1.3196 1.3226 1.3159 +0.07% 1.3196 1.3199
USD/JPY 113.42 114.09 113.25 -0.07% 113.42 113.43
USD/CHF 0.98500 0.98810 0.98320 +0.09% 0.98500 0.98530
USD/CAD 1.2643 1.2643 1.2643 -0.06% 1.2643 1.2647
AUD/USD 0.78070 0.78070 0.78070 +0.03% 0.78070 0.78080

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.370 -0.01%
USD/INR 65.018 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.791 -0.01%
Gold 1,279.60 +2.20 +0.17%
Oil 51.85 +0.01 +0.02%
Corn 351.00 +6.50 +1.89%
