Index Detail: AEX Amsterdam Index

INDEX
Price
546.72
Today's Change
+2.09 (0.38%)
Open
545.30
Prev Close
544.63
Day's High 546.74
52-wk High 549.45
Day's Low 543.75
52-wk Low 436.28
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 4:44pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Aalberts Industries NV 41.42 +0.01 +0.04 77,496
ABN AMRO GROUP 26.42 -0.25 -0.94 625,916
Aegon NV 5.05 +0.06 +1.22 4,468,488
Akzo Nobel NV 77.27 -0.37 -0.48 238,164
ALTICE A 17.35 -0.05 -0.29 402,406
ArcelorMittal 6.66 -0.20 -2.93 27,728,418
ASML Holding NV 150.30 +1.80 +1.21 484,107
DLY15AHOLD DEL 16.37 +0.05 +0.31 1,436,305
DLY15ING GROEP 15.81 -0.04 -0.22 3,900,775
Galapagos 86.52 +0.45 +0.52 73,806
GEMALTO 32.35 -0.26 -0.81 433,746
Heineken NV 86.08 -0.14 -0.16 181,501
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV 30.68 -0.20 -0.66 153,279
Koninklijke DSM NV 72.90 +0.19 +0.26 247,701
Koninklijke KPN NV 3.03 +0.07 +2.47 8,477,395
Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV 35.99 +0.58 +1.65 1,646,581
Koninklijke Vopak NV 36.60 -0.05 -0.14 110,774
NN GROUP 36.65 +0.00 +0.01 194,954
Randstad Holding NV 54.28 -0.24 -0.44 205,342
RELX 18.64 +0.01 +0.08 308,988
Royal Dutch Shell PLC 26.02 +0.09 +0.33 2,830,309
SBM Offshore NV 14.86 +0.12 +0.85 236,874
UNIBAIL RODAMCO 206.60 -0.30 -0.14 66,883
Unilever NV 47.83 +0.04 +0.07 2,124,259
Wolters Kluwer NV 41.00 -0.21 -0.51 216,644
Market Indices

Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.305 -0.31%
USD/INR 64.990 -0.06%
GBP/INR 85.514 -0.28%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 52.15 +0.31 +0.60%
Corn 345.00 +0.50 +0.15%
Sensex, Nifty end higher; Reliance boosts

Indian shares ended higher on Monday as telecom stocks rallied after Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio unit raised data tariffs last week, raising hopes it would usher more pricing discipline across the profit-challenged sector.

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,437.00 Rs-117.00
MCX Silver Rs39,748.00 Rs-129.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.78 $0.03