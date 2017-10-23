Edition:
India

Index Detail: Bell 20 Index

INDEX
Price
4,095.71
Today's Change
+12.73 (0.31%)
Open
4,083.75
Prev Close
4,082.98
Day's High 4,095.71
52-wk High 4,095.71
Day's Low 4,071.58
52-wk Low 3,384.68
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:32pm IST.
 
  • Previous
  • Next
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Ackermans en van Haaren NV 145.95 +0.60 +0.41 5,946
Ageas SA 41.29 +0.01 +0.02 195,712
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA 107.00 +0.45 +0.42 199,807
Aperam SA 46.85 +0.00 +0.00 40,283
BPOST 24.07 +0.04 +0.15 50,395
Cofinimmo SA 107.75 +0.45 +0.42 5,821
DLY15ING GROEP 15.81 -0.04 -0.25 3,448,722
ENGIE 14.54 +0.22 +1.54 1,070,327
Etablissementen Fr. Colruyt NV 44.92 +0.26 +0.59 86,916
Galapagos 86.53 +0.46 +0.53 60,336
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA 90.96 +0.17 +0.19 26,224
KBC Groupe SA 72.12 -0.12 -0.17 160,557
NV Bekaert SA 40.28 +0.19 +0.49 43,219
ONTEX GROUP 29.64 -0.43 -1.41 76,008
PROXIM 28.64 +0.16 +0.54 105,486
Sofina SA 127.95 +0.00 +0.00 7,000
Solvay SA 125.45 +0.55 +0.44 45,325
Telenet Group Holding NV 58.66 +0.06 +0.10 8,674
UCB S.A. 61.46 -0.02 -0.03 113,800
Umicore SA 37.69 +0.01 +0.04 121,578
  • Previous
  • Next

Markets

  • Asia
  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Sectors

Market Indices

Stock Search
Sensex 32,506.72 + 116.76 +0.36%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
» All Indices

Currencies

EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
» All Currencies

Commodities

Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Corn 344.50 +0.00 +0.00%
» All Commodities

Market News

» More News

Business News

Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

» More Business News

Commodities

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,440.00 Rs-114.00
MCX Silver Rs39,730.00 Rs-147.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.58 $-0.17