Market Indices

Index Detail: BSE AUTO

INDEX
Price
24,833.00
Today's Change
+7.00 (0.03%)
Open
24,844.00
Prev Close
24,826.00
Day's High 24,974.20
52-wk High 25,123.30
Day's Low 24,672.30
52-wk Low 19,164.30
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:27pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Ashok Leyland Ltd 128.40 -0.65 -0.50 338,474
Bajaj Auto Ltd 3,217.00 +1.80 +0.06 13,528
Bharat Forge Ltd 639.75 +10.70 +1.70 155,271
Bosch Ltd 21,215.80 -401.55 -1.86 4,069
Cummins India Ltd 899.15 +7.65 +0.86 10,696
Eicher Motors Ltd 31,051.10 -435.20 -1.38 1,468
Exide Industries Ltd 206.15 -1.55 -0.75 116,165
Hero MotoCorp Ltd 3,788.00 +49.85 +1.33 24,180
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd 1,364.00 -10.45 -0.76 43,716
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 7,841.05 +104.70 +1.35 17,267
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd 359.05 +3.55 +1.00 73,192
MRF Ltd 63,500.05 -128.40 -0.20 490
Tata Motors Ltd 421.75 -5.50 -1.29 266,283
TVS Motor Co Ltd 686.00 +0.10 +0.01 25,654
Business News

Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

