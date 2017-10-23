Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: BSE BANKEX

INDEX
Price
26,907.05
Today's Change
+64.52 (0.24%)
Open
26,842.00
Prev Close
26,842.50
Day's High 26,982.80
52-wk High 28,507.40
Day's Low 26,732.20
52-wk Low 20,087.40
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:27pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Axis Bank Ltd 449.30 -11.05 -2.40 924,602
Bank of Baroda 138.20 +3.15 +2.33 399,169
Federal Bank Ltd 125.00 +0.30 +0.24 2,419,842
HDFC Bank Ltd 1,862.15 +11.80 +0.64 49,007
ICICI Bank Ltd 262.30 +4.45 +1.73 578,976
Indusind Bank Ltd 1,695.50 +0.90 +0.05 63,334
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 1,060.50 -18.85 -1.75 33,269
Punjab National Bank 131.20 +1.60 +1.23 330,505
State Bank of India 245.75 +3.25 +1.34 491,905
Yes Bank Ltd 353.50 -4.55 -1.27 431,425
Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

