Market Indices

Index Detail: BSE-CG

INDEX
Price
17,451.71
Today's Change
-34.09 (-0.19%)
Open
17,462.30
Prev Close
17,485.80
Day's High 17,611.40
52-wk High 18,624.90
Day's Low 17,384.10
52-wk Low 13,255.00
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:27pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
ABB Ltd 1,331.35 -8.40 -0.63 2,914
AIA Engineering Ltd 1,401.05 +4.25 +0.30 225
BEML Ltd 1,720.00 +27.00 +1.59 39,604
Bharat Electronics Ltd 174.30 +2.10 +1.22 163,451
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd 86.70 +1.90 +2.24 1,214,538
Carborundum Universal Ltd 333.10 +0.75 +0.23 23,600
Crompton Greaves Ltd 70.85 +2.00 +2.90 825,928
DLY15GE T&D INDI 379.70 +1.15 +0.30 4,164
FAG Bearings India Ltd 4,505.00 -191.60 -4.08 580
Finolex Cables Ltd 598.65 +0.45 +0.08 6,452
Greaves Cotton Ltd 130.20 -1.85 -1.40 46,471
Havells India Ltd 540.70 -6.65 -1.21 361,879
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd 370.55 -5.55 -1.48 4,302
Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd 6,040.00 +37.05 +0.62 1,245
Larsen & Toubro Ltd 1,136.10 -4.90 -0.43 98,127
Minda Industries Ltd 833.30 -11.80 -1.40 7,086
NBCC (INDIA)-B 254.10 +0.40 +0.16 157,238
RELIANCE DEFE- 57.90 -1.30 -2.20 415,274
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd 277.00 -3.50 -1.25 1,172
Siemens Ltd 1,207.65 -18.95 -1.54 7,701
SKF India Ltd 1,535.00 -6.05 -0.39 1,488
Suzlon Energy Ltd 15.45 +0.00 +0.00 2,291,161
Thermax Ltd 975.00 -1.45 -0.15 4,098
V Guard Industries Ltd 194.75 +4.60 +2.42 51,924
Va Tech Wabag Ltd 597.50 -1.25 -0.21 7,626
Welspun Corp Ltd 133.15 -1.75 -1.30 27,245
Market News

Photo

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

