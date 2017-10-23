Market Indices

Edition:
Index Detail: BSE METALS

INDEX
Price
14,609.87
Today's Change
+68.03 (0.47%)
Open
14,590.00
Prev Close
14,541.80
Day's High 14,728.00
52-wk High 14,810.00
Day's Low 14,540.80
52-wk Low 9,619.72
Data as of Mon Oct 23, 2017 | 3:24pm IST.
 
Company Last Chg Chg % Volume
Coal India Ltd 290.25 +4.05 +1.42 451,443
Hindalco Industries Ltd 272.45 -1.55 -0.57 262,453
Hindustan Zinc Ltd 316.85 -5.35 -1.66 362,667
Jindal Steel And Power Ltd 157.90 -2.15 -1.34 1,266,995
JSW Steel Ltd 259.50 +5.30 +2.08 215,728
National Aluminium Co Ltd 84.85 -0.65 -0.76 1,117,240
NMDC Ltd 120.75 -1.85 -1.51 202,910
Steel Authority of India Ltd 59.25 +0.15 +0.25 278,534
Tata Steel Ltd 711.90 +7.50 +1.06 198,841
VEDANTA LTD-A 328.80 +1.05 +0.32 544,939
Sensex 32,519.47 + 129.51 +0.40%
Nikkei 21,696.65 + 239.01 +1.11%
Hang Seng 28,305.88 -181.36 -0.64%
EUR/INR 76.361 -0.23%
USD/INR 65.033 +0.00%
GBP/INR 85.667 -0.10%
Gold 1,274.70 -2.70 -0.21%
Oil 51.86 +0.02 +0.04%
Corn 344.75 +0.25 +0.07%
Business News

Indian Energy Exchange falls on market debut after $154 million IPO

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) fell as much as 8.5 percent on their market debut on Monday, hurt by worries about the power trading bourse's valuation.

Symbol Last Net Change
MCX Gold Rs29,447.00 Rs-107.00
MCX Silver Rs39,753.00 Rs-124.00
ICE Brent Crude $57.59 $-0.16